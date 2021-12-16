Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,978 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

