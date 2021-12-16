Splinterlands (SPS) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.41 or 0.08239123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,693.77 or 0.99978006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

