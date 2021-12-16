Splinterlands (SPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.70 or 0.08214953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.99 or 1.00161993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

