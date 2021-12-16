Splintershards 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.03 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $81.66 million and $2.03 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.12 or 0.00591582 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019500 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010847 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

