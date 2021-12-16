Spore (SPORE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,733.00

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Spore has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spore coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a market cap of $5.49 million and $24,733.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00039751 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00206548 BTC.

About Spore

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.