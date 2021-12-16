Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 130,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 763,463 shares.The stock last traded at $11.81 and had previously closed at $11.19.

Specifically, Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 535,236 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $9,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

