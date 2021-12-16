Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,928.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,889.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,730.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

