Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

