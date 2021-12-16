Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,947.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,901.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2,764.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

