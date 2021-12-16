Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 3,416 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $79.36 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.

