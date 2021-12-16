Spreng Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acas LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,603. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

