Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SPRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

NASDAQ SPRB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,389,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.90.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 124.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 153,042 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

