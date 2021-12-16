Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ: SPRB) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

12/11/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

12/10/2021 – Spruce Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

12/4/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

11/29/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

11/23/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/19/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPRB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. 6,389,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,416. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.90.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

