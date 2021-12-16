SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Up 15.6%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG)’s share price rose 15.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 98,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 40,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market cap of C$46.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

About SRG Mining (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

