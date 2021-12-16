srnArt Gallery Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $778,630.64 and $36,458.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.52 or 0.08253121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00078608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,904.36 or 0.99850529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002681 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using U.S. dollars.

