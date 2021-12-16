SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.83

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.83 and last traded at $80.54, with a volume of 2488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.71. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,411,000 after buying an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after buying an additional 442,246 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,076,000 after buying an additional 342,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.