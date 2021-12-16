SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading Up 5.9%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 87,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,584,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 157,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,953,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

