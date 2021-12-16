StableUSD Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00210814 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

