StakerDAO (STKR) Price Down 25.3% Over Last Week

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakerDAO has a total market capitalization of $372,875.01 and approximately $10,797.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StakerDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.84 or 0.08332581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,874.34 or 0.99908057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00051782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakerDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakerDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakerDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakerDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.