Stakinglab Price Tops $0.0005 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $193.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00030805 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

