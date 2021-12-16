Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.00

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 461329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.03).

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

