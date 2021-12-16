Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $729.13

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 729.13 ($9.64) and traded as high as GBX 745.36 ($9.85). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 719 ($9.50), with a volume of 56,996 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £702.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 729.13.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

