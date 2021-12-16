Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.26

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 425626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in central Alberta.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.