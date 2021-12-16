Starbase (STAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $822,102.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Starbase has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $672,427.45 and $822,102.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00211490 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

