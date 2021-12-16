Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

