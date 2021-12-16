State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 8,400 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,738 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 36.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 24.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $280,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE:DVN opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.