State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $229.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.28. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 0.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

