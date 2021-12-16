State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $63,750,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH stock opened at $307.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.46 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.60.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

