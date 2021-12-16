State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.12 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 659,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,011,000 after purchasing an additional 274,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,264,000 after purchasing an additional 161,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,775,000 after purchasing an additional 128,699 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $303.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $129.25 and a twelve month high of $342.03. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.24.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.71.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

