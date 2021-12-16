State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,611,000 after buying an additional 1,662,234 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,532,000 after buying an additional 546,830 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after buying an additional 395,065 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 55.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,641,000 after buying an additional 321,665 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $41,541,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,566 shares of company stock worth $2,348,441. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

