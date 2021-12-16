State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.8% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $356,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,000,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after buying an additional 118,467 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

