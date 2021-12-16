State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.13 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Paycom Software by 115.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

Paycom Software stock opened at $414.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.64, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

