State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,810,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

