State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,509 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,522 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 438 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $157.63 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.97.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,033 shares of company stock valued at $31,371,771. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

