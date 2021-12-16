State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,790,000 after acquiring an additional 651,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.