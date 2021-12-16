State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 178,800 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $191.98 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.56 and a 200 day moving average of $192.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.36.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

