State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.12.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $523.92 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.34 and a 200-day moving average of $494.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

