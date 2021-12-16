State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 1,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,082. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $327.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.62. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

