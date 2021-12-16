State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 294,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.62% of Omega Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMGA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Omega Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Therapeutics Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.