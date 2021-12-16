State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of Camden Property Trust worth $23,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,560. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

CPT opened at $176.89 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.65, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.