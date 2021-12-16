State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,038 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $26,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 60,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 346,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.18 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

