State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $27,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,696 shares of company stock worth $46,540,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $210.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.24 and a 200-day moving average of $251.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.16 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

