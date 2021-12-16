State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $25,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Truist raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

Shares of APH opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

