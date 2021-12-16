State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $31.49 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,776 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $31,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $152.93 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

