State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of eBay worth $27,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,167 shares of company stock worth $6,218,047. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

