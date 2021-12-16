State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,155 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,551 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $32,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in FedEx by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $122,995,000 after acquiring an additional 275,083 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $240.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.13. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

