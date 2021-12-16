State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,252 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $28,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

JCI stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

