State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 336 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $29,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 481.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 67.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $216,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brightworth boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 9,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $602.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.12. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

