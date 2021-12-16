State Street Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

State Street has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. State Street has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $8.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

State Street stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44. State Street has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

