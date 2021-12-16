State Street Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.
State Street has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. State Street has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $8.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.
State Street stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44. State Street has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69.
In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
