STATERA Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. STATERA has a market cap of $2.53 million and $132,433.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STATERA has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One STATERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA launched on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,958,113 coins and its circulating supply is 79,958,112 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

STATERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STATERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STATERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

